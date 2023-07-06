Open in App
Dead man's body found in garbage bag in Queens, New York

By Jane Corscadden,

2 days ago
The body of a man has been found inside a garbage bag on the side of a New York City street.

A passerby saw blood leaking from a white bag covered with a blanket on a sidewalk in the North Corona neighborhood of East Elmhurst in Queens.

Police received a call at around 2pm on Wednesday, July 5, and arrived to the scene at 32-41 104th Street.

Read more: Police identify men wanted in shooting of five-year-old girl in New York

Read more: On-duty New York City government worker dies after car crash in Queens

The body had a puncture wound on the back, according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a police investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made but police have spoken a man who was stopped near the scene on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

