One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-75 in Monroe Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Mary Jo Hernandez of Cleveland, Tenn. was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox LT westbound on State Route 63 just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. She traveled off the right side of the road in between the two on-ramps to northbound I-75.

Hernandez, OSHP said, struck a ditch and went airborne over the on-ramp and onto the right side of the road on northbound I-75. Her car traveled across all northbound lanes, continuing over the concrete median barrier and landing in the southbound lanes of I-75.

She was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

OSHP said the passenger in her car, 75-year-old Melvin D. Norton of Celina, was taken to UC West Chester Medical Center. He later died due to his injuries.

A medical helicopter has responded to a crash that shut down southbound I-75 in Monroe Thursday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by OSHP's Hamilton post.

READ MORE

Driver, passenger dead after two-vehicle crash in Monroe

Monroe residents calling city's dispatch for fire, EMS might see delays

OSHP: Man dies after head-on crash with concrete mixer

More local news: Customers blame contractor for delays in work one year after Goshen tornado Will marijuana legalization petition have enough signatures for Nov. ballot? Covington police searching for vehicle of interest in catalytic converter thefts