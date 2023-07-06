Man, 24, gets 22-year sentence for murder, attempted rape of 92-year-old woman

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder and attempted rape of a 92-year-old woman in Queens in 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Reeaz Khan beat and sexually assaulted Maria Fuertes as she walked near her Richmond Hill home just after midnight in January 2020.

He left her badly injured lying on the street. She was found by a passerby over two hours later, delirious with hypothermia and naked from the waist down.

Emergency responders brought her to a nearby hospital with fractures to her spine, two rib fractures, bruising around her neck and chest injuries. She later died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia.

Security camera video showed Khan tackling her to the ground and later running away with his pants undone.

He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted rape last month.

“We have succeeded in getting a dangerous predator off our streets for his horrific assault of a defenseless elderly woman,” said Queens DA Melinda Katz. “I hope that the long prison term provides at least some measure of solace to the victim’s loved ones.”