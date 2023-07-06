Open in App
1010WINS

Man, 24, gets 22-year sentence for murder, attempted rape of 92-year-old woman

By Curtis Brodner,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqEUw_0nIKp90r00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder and attempted rape of a 92-year-old woman in Queens in 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Reeaz Khan beat and sexually assaulted Maria Fuertes as she walked near her Richmond Hill home just after midnight in January 2020.

He left her badly injured lying on the street. She was found by a passerby over two hours later, delirious with hypothermia and naked from the waist down.

Emergency responders brought her to a nearby hospital with fractures to her spine, two rib fractures, bruising around her neck and chest injuries. She later died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia.

Security camera video showed Khan tackling her to the ground and later running away with his pants undone.

He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted rape last month.

“We have succeeded in getting a dangerous predator off our streets for his horrific assault of a defenseless elderly woman,” said Queens DA Melinda Katz. “I hope that the long prison term provides at least some measure of solace to the victim’s loved ones.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man, 28, arrested for tackling, attempting to rape woman on Brooklyn street
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Gunman on scooter shoots 4, 1 fatally, in seemingly random attack, suspect arrested
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYC deli workers charged with beating customer who ended up on life support, DA says
New York City, NY1 day ago
Scooter-riding gunman shoots 4 in Queens, kills 87-year-old man: NYPD
Queens, NY19 hours ago
Cops searching for man who shoved 60-year-old onto subway platform after argument over train seat
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Disturbing videos show deranged gunman killing elderly man, shooting ‘random’ pedestrians in broad daylight NYC rampage
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Brooklyn bus stop stabbing
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to violent deaths of his brother, mother in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
NYPD cop, 30, arrested for assaulting, threatening 23-year-old girlfriend
Queens, NY2 days ago
Woman fatally stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: Missing 3-year-old boy possibly abducted by mother's friend in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Spree shooter riding scooter randomly kills one, wounds three with semi-automatic pistol in Queens, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 20 Years to Life in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Babylon Woman on New Year’s Day in 2022
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Brooklyn Super gets 27 years for strangling and burying his replacement
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Desperate Search Underway: Missing Teen Vanishes Without a Trace in Hempstead, Urgent Help Needed
Hempstead, NY23 hours ago
3 men indicted for murdering rival in East Harlem drug dealing dispute
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspect in deadly drag race that killed hospital worker going to prison
Queens, NY2 days ago
WHERE'S CRISTIAN? Bronx boy, 3, missing after mom's friend took him for a walk
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Family searching for answers after police-involved shooting leaves unarmed man fighting for life
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Accused NYC Cat Abuser Was Reportedly Ratted Out by Her Subordinates
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Breaking News - Arrest in PAL Killing of Teen
Bronx, NY2 days ago
NYPD: 16-year-old shot in back of the head after dispute in Morrisania
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man Who Fatally Stabbed West Babylon Girlfriend, Breaking Knife In Her Skull, Gets Prison Time
West Babylon, NY3 days ago
Medford Man Charged for Assaulting Six-Year-Old
Medford, NY2 days ago
Family of man struck and killed by police vehicle sues NYPD, calls for officers to be fired
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police: Kidnapping suspect would have harmed victim if not pursued on I-95
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Queens subway rider punched in face while asking for directions
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man assaulted in unprovoked attack inside NYC subway station
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy