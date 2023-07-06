Man arrested for pretending to be taxi driver, kidnapping woman in NJ: officials

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a man for allegedly posing as a taxi driver in New Jersey and kidnapping a woman over the weekend, authorities said Thursday.

Andrew Giannetto, 69, was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual conduct, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to officials, the Perth Amboy police received a report on Saturday, July 1, of a man who approached a woman in a 2016 silver Kia Soul and told her that he was a taxi driver.

Following an investigation, police determined Giannetto then drove the woman to various locations and committed “several acts” of sexual contact.

Giannetto was arrested on Sunday without incident and remains at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information to call Det. Omar Rivera of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400.