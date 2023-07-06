Longhorns Top Big 12 Preseason Poll For First Time Since 2009

If expectations weren't already lofty in Austin surrounding the Texas Longhorns , they just reached a new height entering Big 12 Media Days.

The Big 12 released its predicted order of finish ahead of the 2023 season, as voted on by the media. Texas, which hasn't been favored to win the conference since 2009, garnered 41 first-place votes and 886 overall points to take home the hardware and compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

The 2023 season marks the final year of Texas and Oklahoma being members of the Big 12 before joining the SEC on July 1, 2024. The Sooners, led by second-year coach Brent Venables, were voted third with four first-place votes and 758 points.

Texas enters a momentous year in the program's history under third-year coach Steve Sarkisian. Last season, the Longhorns were picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll before posting an 8-5 record, culminating in a loss to No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

On paper, the Longhorns have the star power not just to win the conference, but perhaps the College Football Playoff. Quinn Ewers returns for a second season in Sarkisian's offense and is viewed as a Heisman front-runner. Offensively, the Longhorns bring back receivers Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy, along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

Depth in personnel should be a strength for Sarkisan's offense in 2023. The Longhorns added Georiga receiver AD Mitchell through the transfer portal, and four-star receiver Johntay Cook as part of their top-three recruiting class. Former Wyoming pass-catcher Isaiah Neyor should be poised for a breakout year after missing all of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Defensively, there's a combination of up-and-coming talent and proven experience. Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford is set to control the middle of the field as Pete Kwiatkowski's new captain, while the defensive line returns Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat.

The Longhorns added proven prospects to the secondary via the portal with cornerback Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest) and safety Jalen Catalon (Arkansas). Texas also added five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

Defending Big 12 champion Kansas State finished second with 14 first-place votes and 858 overall votes. Texas Tech, a dark horse among betters to win the conference, finished fourth with four first-place votes for 729 points. TCU, fresh off a trip from a national championship appearance, rounded out the top five with three first-place votes and 727 total points.

The Big 12 will feature 14 teams for the 2023 season with the arrival of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. UCF, led by former Auburn coach Gus Malzhan was picked eighth in the poll, the highest among the four newcomers. BYU was slated at 11th ahead of Houston and Cincinnati, who were picked to finish 12th and 13th, respectively.

Despite having 14 programs, the Big 12 will remain division-less, meaning the two teams with the top conference record will play for the title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Upsets have been the story as of late in Jerryworld, with the previous two winners projected to finish middle of the pack during the preseason voting.

Kansas State upset undefeated TCU 31-28 last December to claim its first outright conference title since 2003. In 2021, Baylor held to defeat then-No. 5 Oklahoma State, 21-16, keeping the Cowboys out of the College Football Playoff.

