Texas 'Is The Bar' In Recruitment of 5-Star WR Ryan Wingo

Take a look up and down the depth chart in the Texas Longhorns wide receiver room.

Xavier Worthy was the No. 8 pass-catcher in the 2021 class, Jordan Whittington was the No. 2 athlete in 2019 and Johntay Cook II was the No. 3 receiver in the 2023 class. Texas doesn't have that star-studded receiver commit in the class of 2024 yet, but that top-of-line pass-catcher could come with a pledge by five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

"This recruitment's obviously had some movement at the top of the board. We've liked Tennessee. We've liked Georgia. Now, we like Texas," 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong said on "The College Football Recruiting Show" Monday . "I think his experience in Austin, getting a chance to sit down with coach (Steve) Sarkisian and coach (Chris) Jackson and that staff, seeing the offense, seeing the success that quarterbacks and receivers have had under coach Sarkisian and then just the time spent in Texas. It was his second time on campus. I think as this process continues, that program is the bar moving forward."

Though Wiltfong placed a crystal ball on Texas to land Wingo and said the Longhorns are "setting the pace" in the recruitment of the No. 6 receiver in 2024, he isn't completely ruling out other contenders.

"He also had a really good visit to Missouri, so I would put Missouri in the two slot right now," Wiltfong said. "He's going to be back at Tennessee in July. They're certainly still very much in the thick of this. He's going to go down to Texas A&M in July. He may even get over to Kansas State. He's going to take some officials in the fall so still some runway to go here."

Texas has landed commitments from four-star wide receivers Freddie Dubose and Parker Livingstone in the class of 2024.

