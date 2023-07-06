Correction commissioner to join nonprofit prison company

The commission of the Delaware Department of Correction is stepping down to join a national non-profit that is “expanding to correctional systems across the U.S.”

Monroe Hudson, who has been commissioner since 2021, announced Thursday that he will be leaving. Hudson will service until July 14.

Jason Miller, chief of communications with the department, declined to say which company Hudson would be working for because he didn’t know whether that company had announced the hiring.

Before becoming commissioner, Hudson served as deputy commissioner from 2019 to 2021 and was a member of the Delaware State Police from 1988 to 2019.

“Monroe is a dedicated leader with more than three decades of distinguished service to our state —beginning and now concluding his law enforcement career as the Commissioner of Correction,” said Gov. John Carney.

Deputy Commissioner Terra Taylor will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is nominated and confirmed.

Because the Senate is in recess until next year, it is unlikely a permanent replacement will be chosen until next year.

Carney thanks Taylor for stepping up.

“I am confident her years of experience within the Department of Correction — from her time as a probation officer to chief of Community Corrections to deputy commissioner — will make her a strong leader for the Department,” Carney said.

Taylor has served as deputy commissioner since August 2022Co.