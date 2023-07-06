Survey will help determine repurpose for Ontario Beach Park concession stand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking for the community’s input in the future of the former concession stand at Ontario Beach Park.

The building has not been used since the end of the 2019 beach season.

“This building has tremendous untapped potential, and we want to hear the community’s ideas about how we can transform this space into a vital asset for park goers and residents of Charlotte neighborhoods alike,” said Bello.

Officials say the concessions building formerly housed an eat-in coffee shop, and later served as a walk-up snack and refreshment stand.

The survey can be accessed here . The data from the survey will be used by the Parks Department to recommend a new use for the building, which is set to be repurposed sometime this fall.

