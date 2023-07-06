Open in App
News 8 WROC

Survey will help determine repurpose for Ontario Beach Park concession stand

By Gio Battaglia,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285UA5_0nIKnaUp00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking for the community’s input in the future of the former concession stand at Ontario Beach Park.

The building has not been used since the end of the 2019 beach season.

“This building has tremendous untapped potential, and we want to hear the community’s ideas about how we can transform this space into a vital asset for park goers and residents of Charlotte neighborhoods alike,” said Bello.

Officials say the concessions building formerly housed an eat-in coffee shop, and later served as a walk-up snack and refreshment stand.

The survey can be accessed here . The data from the survey will be used by the Parks Department to recommend a new use for the building, which is set to be repurposed sometime this fall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Monroe County marks Pride Month
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Beloved clock tower returns to Phelps Town Hall
Phelps, NY1 day ago
Monroe County launches survey for ideas about new uses for concessions stand
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Summer AC tips that can save residents money, RGE
Rochester, NY14 hours ago
Genesee County implements mandatory water restrictions
Rochester, NY2 days ago
A closer look at Roc The Riverway’s Pont de Rennes bridge construction
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Henrietta kidnapping, PAB survey results
Henrietta, NY2 days ago
Bar-Bill officially opens Penfield location
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
“Clear the Shelter” week will waive adoption fees at Lollypop Farm
Fairport, NY22 hours ago
Kucko’s Camera: Coca-Cola Barn Museum in Silver Springs
Silver Springs, NY1 day ago
Woman shot on Hawley Street
Rochester, NY18 hours ago
A 5th Central NY Walmart found to have card skimmer over July 4 weekend
Oswego, NY21 hours ago
Corn Hill Arts Festival brings community and artists together
Rochester, NY14 hours ago
Rochester teachers aboard Lake Ontario science vessel
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Finger Lakes Health to become UR Medicine affiliate in August
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Antique to Modern, Car and Boat Show to be held in Sodus Point
Sodus Point, NY22 hours ago
Police: Missing Rochester Woman May be in Huron County Area
Rochester, NY1 day ago
‘Grub & Gears’ Car Show raises money to fulfill children’s dreams
Rochester, NY20 hours ago
Molina Healthcare hosts ‘Hot Meal Giveaway’
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
RPD: Stolen vehicle crashes into home on Westfield St.
Rochester, NY18 hours ago
E-scooters, e-bikes: What’s legal? And what’s not
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester has officially brought back electric scooters
Rochester, NY2 days ago
WATCH: Terrifying Crime Caught On Video Near Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester residents on ALERT – After this chilling scam
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Luci & Dona unveil new genderfluid boutique in Rochester, offering unique fashion for all walks of life
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
MacKenzie-Childs annual barn sale returning to Syracuse
Aurora, NY2 days ago
Abolitionist Austin Steward celebrated in Rochester
Rochester, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy