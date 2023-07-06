Open in App
WKRN News 2

Police looking for robber who allegedly stole ‘hundreds of dollars’ from Murfreesboro store

By Sierra Rains,

2 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing money from a gas station.

On Sunday, July 2, police said an unidentified man entered the Florence Station BP on Northwest Broad Street and walked around the store for several minutes before pointing a revolver at the clerk and robbing the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6lK6_0nIKn83q00
Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with a July 2 armed robbery in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The man got away with “hundreds of dollars,” according to authorities. He reportedly left the store and walked toward Florence Road.

La Vergne police searching for suspect in July 4 armed robbery

Police said there was another customer inside the gas station “who had no idea the store was being robbed.”

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call Detective Matt Coe at 629-201-5641 or email 0986@murfreesborotn.gov .

