Local college receives high marks from commission

By Jake McGlumphy,

2 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local institution has received some very high recognition that puts them in an elite group.

West Virginia Northern Community College has met every standard necessary to receive accreditation.

After a visit from the Higher Learning Commission and a thorough review of the college’s academics, policies, procedures, missions, finances, and resources they were informed that each core component required for accreditation had been met.

The strengths cited in the HLC’s evaluation were positive engagement by faculty and staff, strategic planning, assessment, strong leadership by the President, financial position and diversity and inclusion.

The leaders of the college are very excited to be in this select group of institutions.

“I’ve only seen this result one time before at another institution. So we are in a unique and elite group of institutions who are fully accredited. It’s a gold standard. We’ve gotten the good housekeeping gold seal of approval for community colleges, colleges and universities.”

Dr. Daniel Mosser – President of West Virginia Northern Community College

With this accreditation being a mid-cycle review, the college will retain this gold standard through 2028 and will then be reevaluated for the second half of the 10 year accreditation cycle.

