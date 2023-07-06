Open in App
KSAT 12

Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Experts weigh in on what Southeast Texas homeowners need to know before switching to solar panels
Port Arthur, TX1 day ago
Special property tax relief committee hears from public on growing concerns
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas Border: River Barrier Lawsuit, Protest, Controversy
Eagle Pass, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawsuit seeks to end new law signed by Greg Abbott banning water breaks after Texas heat wave deaths
Houston, TX1 day ago
Backlash brews against Texas law that eliminates mandatory water breaks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Texas Border: Floating Barrier Concerns Grow
Eagle Pass, TX3 days ago
When Will the Texas Heat Dome Finally Implode?
El Paso, TX2 days ago
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
State Rep. Abel Herrero announces he will not seek a 10th term
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy