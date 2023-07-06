Open in App
WJMN

Human skeletal remains discovered in Dickinson County

By Brianna MacLean,

2 days ago

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a press release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3, 2023, the sheriff’s office received a report of possible human skeletal remains discovered in the Hamilton Lakes area. Deputies responded to the scene and consulted with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

On July 5, 2023, the sheriff’s office assisted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in the recovery. Forensic anthropologists from both Michigan and Wisconsin have been consulted on the skeletal remains and the incident remains under investigation. Physical examination will be conducted, however, according to the release the remains appear to be “old” in nature and is not believed that the skeletal remains are linked to any local missing persons.

