Local recycling business moves to new location in Warren

By Nadine Grimley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvvao_0nIKjVAu00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The nation’s oldest recycling center is celebrating its grand reopening after moving from Howland to Warren.

Clover Recycling cut the ribbon at its new location on West Market Street Thursday afternoon. It’s a nonprofit veteran- and woman-owned small business.

CEO Jenny Smith purchased the business from her father about two years ago. Smith said it quickly outgrew the North River Road location, where the business had operated for more than 50 years.

There were a few hiccups with the current building, so it took almost 15 months to get it ready for last week’s soft opening. But now, they’re ready to welcome people in from all over to recycle.

“Everything that comes into this facility is 100 percent recycled, so that removes the ambiguity of whether or not the material you dump in those bins is actually recycled,” Smith said.

Smith said Clover Recycling is in need of some recycling volunteers. They need everything from greeters to helpers and those who know how to sort the materials.

Smith said they’ll teach people who don’t know anything about recycling.

