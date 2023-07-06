Open in App
Clemson keeps getting punked by Tennessee. Friday decision by 4-star recruit is Tigers' latest gut punch

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News,

2 days ago

Until the orange-on-orange Orange Bowl won by Tennessee 31-14 last Dec. 30, Clemson vs. Tennessee hadn’t been an active part of the consciousness of either team’s fan base since well, at least 19 years ago. That’s when Clemson topped Tennessee 27-14 in the 2004 Peach Bowl.

But fate and circumstance have recently combined to recharge a regional rivalry between two schools separated by a circuitous four-hour drive through the mountains or a more direct 107-mile flight by a Carolina wren.

It’s ACC vs. SEC.

Tigers vs. Vols.

Howard’s Rock vs. Rocky Top, if you will.

The Tennessee baseball team’s remarkable final-out comeback against Clemson that led to a 6-5, 14-inning victory and ultimately the title in the NCAA Tournament’s Clemson Regional on June 3 still sticks in the craw of Clemson fans, who were anticipating the program’s first College World Series berth since 2010.

To add insult to baseball injury, Tennessee on Thursday landed a commitment from Billy Amick , who entered the transfer portal last month following a transformation from light-hitting reserve to Clemson All-American.

Then on Friday, four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite of Akron, Ohio, delivered another gut punch, picking the Vols over the Tigers.

With Clemson playing second fiddle in those two sports on big stages, Tigers fans have likely grown weary of hearing about Tennessee.

Although they won’t face one another in men’s or women’s basketball in 2023, the inception of the ACC/SEC Challenge greatly increases that likelihood in future seasons.

Tennessee also took the early upper hand on the football recruiting trail, beating the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney for a commitment from four-star wide receiver and in-state product Braylon Staley of Aiken on June 30.

Clemson responded by striking a blow on Independence Day when Ronan O’Connell committed to the Tigers. A three-star offensive lineman from Franklin, Tennessee, O’Connell picked Clemson over Tennessee and Wisconsin, and his announcement came seven years to the day after Tee Higgins of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, broke Vols’ fans hearts by picking the Tigers.

Clemson also plucked receiver Amari Rodgers from Tennessee’s backyard in that same recruiting cycle. Both are in the NFL after standout careers at Clemson, but Tennessee appears to be striking back with a vengeance.

TIGERS' TOP 10: Top 10 Clemson sports moments of 2022-23 season, including ACC and national championships

The latest installment of Clemson orange, or Pantone 165 on your color system chart, vs. Tennessee orange, or Pantone 151 C, unfolded on Friday when Satterwhite cast his lot with the Vols.

Regardless of the outcomes of future recruiting wars between the schools, this much is certain: Given their proximity and the caliber of their respective athletic programs, Clemson and Tennessee should be rivals. It makes perfect sense.

With Clemson's inclusion in the College Football Playoff on a regular basis over the last decade and coach Josh Heupel’s rejuvenation of Tennessee’s football program, these orange vs. orange battles – both on the field and off – are likely to continue in frequency and intensity, and that’s good news for both fan bases.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson keeps getting punked by Tennessee. Friday decision by 4-star recruit is Tigers' latest gut punch

