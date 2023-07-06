Open in App
Business Insider

Read the pitch decks from these creator economy startups that helped raise millions of dollars

By Sydney Bradley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDYKv_0nIKi8JJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQwRM_0nIKi8JJ00
July, a creator startup, raised a $2.3 million pre-seed.

July

  • The creator economy is catching the attention – and wallets — of notable VCs.
  • Creator-focused startups are raising millions of dollars.
  • Here are the pitch decks that 24 startups used in Series A, Seed, and pre-Seed rounds.

The phrase "creator economy" skyrocketed as a buzzword in 2021 as creators, VCs , and entrepreneurs rushed to cash in on a booming industry.

More than 70,000 people used the phrase online between January and September 2021, according to United Talent Agency's IQ department , which tracks influencer-industry trends.

Money spent by marketers in the influencer-marketing industry is estimated to exceed $6 billion in 2023, according to Insider Intelligence — but the creator economy now extends far beyond marketing.

Fueling this rapid growth is the millions of dollars being invested into startups like link-in-bio service Linktree ( valued at $1.3 billion in 2022) or affiliate marketing platform LTK ( valued at $2 billion in late 2021). Creators themselves are getting investors, too, and groups — like esports team Faze Clan — are going public .

Here are 13 investors and VC firms funding innovative startups in the creator economy

In 2021, more than $5 billion was invested into creator-focused startups in the US, according to The Information .

And while investors may be looking at slightly different factors now that the greater market has cooled off, they are still looking for startups creating practical tools for creator businesses.

For instance, July — a creator economy startup with a mission to simplify the brand deal process — announced in December a $2.3 million pre-seed round led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six fund.

So, how do creator economy startups land those investments? Often, it starts with a pitch deck.

Lumanu, a creator-focused financial startup, uses a simple pitch deck that is more of a "conversation guider," cofounder and CEO Tony Tran told Insider.

"My pitch is always why, what, how, and why now?" Tran said. ( Read the full pitch deck here. )

Skye, a career-coaching startup, had different decks depending on the type of investor or fund they were pitching to.

"I had two different versions, depending on the fund," said Jessica Wolf, Skye's CEO and cofounder . "If I knew a fund was more into pre-seed, all about the founder, I had one deck. But if I knew that they were a numbers person, I would use another one."

But every startup has a different approach.

Insider talked with founders who've pitched their startups to investors about their process. They broke down the pitch decks they used to secure millions of dollars in funding.

Read the pitch decks that helped 24 creator-focused startups to fundraise millions of dollars:

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tesla is offering to pay people between $18 to $48 an hour to drive its EVs this summer
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA13 days ago
We sold our house to live in an RV and travel the US. It's not as carefree as we expected.
Dallas, TX1 day ago
An Amazon manager who stole almost $10 million with fake invoices and used the money to buy a house, a Tesla, and a Lamborghini was jailed for 16 years
Smyrna, GA1 day ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Escape the 9-to-5 Grind: Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Spirit with EmploYee to EntrepReneur - Salem's Sensational Online Webinar!
Salem, OR2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy