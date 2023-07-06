Open in App
Delaware LIVE News

Correction commissioner to join nonprofit prison company

By Sam Haut,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iv0yR_0nIKhxlY00

The Delaware Department of Correction announced its head would be stepping down.

The commission of the Delaware Department of Correction is stepping down to join a national non-profit that is “expanding to correctional systems across the U.S.”

Monroe Hudson, who has been commissioner since 2021, announced Thursday that he will be leaving. Hudson will service until July 14.

Jason Miller, chief of communications with the department, declined to say which company Hudson would be working for because he didn’t know whether that company had announced the hiring.

Before becoming commissioner, Hudson served as deputy commissioner from 2019 to 2021 and was a member of the Delaware State Police from 1988 to 2019.

“Monroe is a dedicated leader with more than three decades of distinguished service to our state —beginning and now concluding his law enforcement career as the Commissioner of Correction,” said Gov. John Carney.

Deputy Commissioner Terra Taylor will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is nominated and confirmed.

Because the Senate is in recess until next year, it is unlikely a permanent replacement will be chosen until next year.

Carney thanks Taylor for stepping up.

“I am confident her years of experience within the Department of Correction — from her time as a probation officer to chief of Community Corrections to deputy commissioner — will make her a strong leader for the Department,” Carney said.

Taylor has served as deputy commissioner since August 2022Co.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
The ACLU of Delaware takes legal action to fight loitering and solicitation laws in the First State
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
DHSS to hold town halls this month on efforts to improve Delaware State Service Centers
Dover, DE2 days ago
More Delaware Beach Towns Considering Marijuana Restrictions
Rehoboth Beach, DE1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Md. state prison inmate charged with cellmate’s murder
Jessup, MD1 day ago
Former Police Chief Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Setting 'Revenge' Fires
Laurel, MD3 days ago
DSP working to identify man wanted for fraudulent withdrawals at local banks
Rehoboth Beach, DE1 day ago
Fireworks blamed for Delaware house fires
Camden, DE4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy