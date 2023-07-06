Open in App
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in death of Tempe teen whose body was found in bonfire pile

By KTAR.COM,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Police investigating shooting that killed woman in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Ariz. man arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering high school grad who was found dead in burn pile
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police cite murder-suicide in deaths of 2 people in south Phoenix apartment
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Arizona driver allegedly struck 3 pedestrians, killed 1 while under the influence in Phoenix: police
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Minor dead in Phoenix after brother accidentally fires gun
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Woman dies after shooting incident in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Police need help identifying man accused of robbing two Phoenix grocery stores
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Teenage boy fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Tempe bar manager suffers brain bleed after being sucker punched, suspect arrested
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Teen boy dead after shooting at north Phoenix apartment
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Semitruck driver who allegedly caused deadly crash in Mesa on New Year’s Eve 2020 arrested
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mother wants change at Scottsdale shooting range after son's suicide
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Suspect dead after standoff ends in police shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Man dead after shooting involving police near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Chandler man arrested in death of man found in burn pit
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Armed crook robs Mesa toy store in broad daylight
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Phoenix alley
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Suspect dead following shooting involving Glendale Police officers
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix grocery stores, police say
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
2 found dead in South Phoenix apartment, police investigating
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Glendale Police run down loose goats, mule in the streets
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Male inmate unresponsive following incident at 4th Avenue Jail: MCSO
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Missing Sedona man appears to fall to death
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Gilbert woman shares warning after experience with law enforcement imposters
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Bobcat stuck in car engine compartment after crash near Gila Bend
Gila Bend, AZ16 hours ago
Woman sucker punched while working at Tempe bar
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Woman who was killed in I-17 crash was a shooting victim in Phoenix a month prior
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Teen accused of killing another teen in group home they once shared
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy