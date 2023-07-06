‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Arrested After Protesting With a ‘Big Old Dildo’

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

James Ross, formerly known as Tyra Sanchez, the drag queen who won the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race , has been arrested in Florida—again. Ross, who was previously arrested in May for allegedly resisting a police officer, was booked on Thursday for protesting that initial arrest, according to Entertainment Weekly . “He came out and was in his little outfit, and he had the police sign, hanging it up and showing and dancing,” Jeff Johnson, the chief of the Starke Police Department, told the magazine. “He was in a little G-string with a black bra on. It still was within the ‘freedom of speech’ category.” But Ross then “went home” and returned with “a big old dildo” strapped on under his tights, according to Johnson. “He comes back out on the road and starts shaking it, and that’s when people started stopping and cussing at him, and causing a traffic problem,” the chief explained. Ross is expected to be booked on one charge for breach of peace.

