Open in App
TheDailyBeast

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Arrested After Protesting With a ‘Big Old Dildo’

By AJ McDougall,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457hbC_0nIKdqjJ00
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

James Ross, formerly known as Tyra Sanchez, the drag queen who won the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race , has been arrested in Florida—again. Ross, who was previously arrested in May for allegedly resisting a police officer, was booked on Thursday for protesting that initial arrest, according to Entertainment Weekly . “He came out and was in his little outfit, and he had the police sign, hanging it up and showing and dancing,” Jeff Johnson, the chief of the Starke Police Department, told the magazine. “He was in a little G-string with a black bra on. It still was within the ‘freedom of speech’ category.” But Ross then “went home” and returned with “a big old dildo” strapped on under his tights, according to Johnson. “He comes back out on the road and starts shaking it, and that’s when people started stopping and cussing at him, and causing a traffic problem,” the chief explained. Ross is expected to be booked on one charge for breach of peace.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ Celebrates Their 500th Show in Las Vegas With RuPaul Appearance
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Jay Z and Beyonce $200,000,000 mansion paid in cash
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Two Newborns Die After Being Found in Chicago Daycare Bathroom
Chicago, IL2 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Man Allegedly Strangled Abducted 2-Year-Old Girl to Death With Phone Charger
Lansing, MI13 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA13 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen running over a cat with their car
Bloomington, MN25 days ago
Seattle-Bound Flight Thrown Into Chaos by Chilling Handwritten Note
Seattle, WA2 days ago
DA Files 28 Felony Charges After APD Arrest
Oakland, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy