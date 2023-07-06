Open in App
Kitsap Sun

Man charged with attempted arson for setting fire that damaged vehicle in Bremerton

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkF75_0nIKdJ2g00

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set a fire that damaged a vehicle in Bremerton on Monday.

Prosecutors charged the man with a count of attempted second-degree arson in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Police were notified about the incident on Houston Avenue in Bremerton at about 7 a.m. on Monday when a woman called 911 saying that her roommate had asked her to report that someone had tried to set her vehicle on fire, according to court documents. The owner of the vehicle followed the suspect and reported the man's description, and a Bremerton police officer stopped the man near the intersection of 11th Street and Kitsap Way after he briefly ran. The officer wrote in a report that the victim later confirmed that the man was the same person she had seen and chased.

When asked about his presence near the vehicle or setting fires, the man denied involvement in the incident, the officer wrote. A search found that the man had a matchbox with green-tipped matches in his pocket. Police found a pile of burnt residue back where the incident was initially reported and collected burnt items at the scene that were warm to the touch. Among the burnt items were matches with green tips that matched the ones the man had in his possession, the officer wrote.

The woman who owned the vehicle reported to police that she initially saw the man squatting behind her vehicle, which she found suspicious. She said he had reported that he was searching for his wallet. She went back to her house, returned a few moments later and her neighbors alerted her to a fire beneath her truck. She put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. She noticed the same man in the area and yelled at him, and he ran off.

The rear bumper area of the victim's vehicle was damaged, and a mud flap was burnt, according to court documents.

