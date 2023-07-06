RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs ‘doesn’t feel safe’ filming with Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas as new season begins

THE REAL Housewives of New Jersey will resume filming a new season this summer, but there is still offscreen drama between Margaret Josephs and enemy Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned.

Season 14 of RHONJ will start taping in August after the explosive three-part reunion aired last month.

Margaret Josephs 'doesn't feel safe' filming with Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas Credit: YouTube/Bravo

Luis had previously told the cast that he's got 'dirt' on everyone on the cast from a private investigator - which he later took back Credit: Bravo

The U.S. Sun can reveal the cast is already experiencing major friction.

"Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie," a source close to production disclosed.

"She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie.

"The cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion."

This development comes after Margaret, 56, claimed that her 27-year-old son, Spencer, was "threatened" by Luis, 49.

"My family, my child, was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records," she stated during the June 6 episode.

Pulling out the receipts, she added: "My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that's his phone number."

After Louie's wife, Teresa, confirmed it was his number, but had no clue about the phone calls, the two co-stars got into a heated exchange.

Teresa, 51, called Margaret "a devil" and said she's a "f***ing criminal."

Margaret fired back: "You are gaslit every single day. He belittled you. He makes you look like an a**hole."

She also said she never wanted to see Luis' "f***ing shame of a face again."

Once the husbands joined the ladies on stage, Luis seemingly threatened Margaret: "Be careful. I just told you to be careful because you’re lying."

CAST SHAKE-UP

The U.S. Sun previously reported that behind the scenes, Bravo is still sorting out casting decisions for season 14.

"No contracts have been signed," the insider spilled.

"The cast has been told they have the summer off."

Now, The U.S. Sun can reveal filming is expected to resume mid-August.

Although contracts have yet to be signed, the insider said "if there is no Teresa, there is no show," and if anyone's going to be out, it would be Melissa Gorga, who got into non-stop arguments with her sister-in-law during the reunion.

The source added: "She could potentially be on the chopping block.

"From what's being discussed, I would be nervous if I were her."

The season 13 cast consisted of Melissa, Teresa, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

INVESTIGATION THEORY

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast - specifically those on Melissa's team - brought receipts to the reunion after claiming Louie had been investigating the ladies.

The co-founder of Digital Media Solutions had previously warned the cast in the final episode that he had hired a private investigator to gather information on everyone - a claim he later denied.

Bo Dietl, Luis' pal and the private investigator of interest, also denied he was investigating the cast in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

"It's such bulls**t," Bo said after the episode aired.

"I'll say it emphatically, Louie never hired my company to do any background on any members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Bo clarified: "I know [Louie] and I know Teresa. That's probably why he uses me to I guess shake people.

"I think he was very worked up and he wanted to shut them all down and he wanted them to get scared... because they're probably all doing things that are wrong - and they say, 'Oh s**t, what does Bo have on me?'"

Per a source, this is what led to Margaret's fear of Teresa's hot-headed husband.

PUT ON PAUSE?

Last season, the show began filming at the end of June.

Danielle's daughter's fifth birthday party was on June 25, 2022, followed by Dolores' annual charity softball game on June 29.

In a recent interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Andy Cohen clarified that RHONJ isn't on a hiatus like Real Housewives of New York City was before the reboot was officially announced.

The executive producer explained: "It’s not really on pause. That was a little blown up. I mean we always take a minute between seasons.

"And then suddenly it made it look like we were in the middle of production and we shut the cameras down."

He also told another outlet: "I mean, we always take a break between seasons."

An insider clarified to The U.S. Sun that the show wasn't "put on pause" and rather, production for last season ended later than normal, so the women are just taking a short break.

Teresa and Luis got into a heated argument with Margaret during the reunion after she claimed he called her son at work Credit: Bravo

Casting for season 14 has not been finalized and contracts have not been signed Credit: YouTube/Bravo