Creator Seeks Anecdotes Of 'Challenging Life Stories' For Doc In Maryland

The creator is looking for people with a story to tell. Photo Credit: Pixabay/350543

Producers in Maryland are looking for people who have had struggles in their lives for a documentary that is being prepped to film in the DMV region.

A casting call has been issued for talent in Rockville, North Bethesda, and other neighboring communities for a film that will be shot later this year depicting “challenging life stories.”

Specifically, the producers said that they are looking for “individuals with challenging life stories who would like to share their experiences with drug addiction, recovery, traumas from other family members, homelessness, domestic violence, and traumatic childhoods in a documentary.”

They noted that the project is an effort to “educate others and prevent possible trauma.”

The location and shoots for possible filming have not been determined.

Anyone interested in participating in the project can do so by submitting an application here.

