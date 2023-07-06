Open in App
Daily Voice

Creator Seeks Anecdotes Of 'Challenging Life Stories' For Doc In Maryland

By Zak Failla,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vFVD_0nIKZRM400
The creator is looking for people with a story to tell. Photo Credit: Pixabay/350543

Producers in Maryland are looking for people who have had struggles in their lives for a documentary that is being prepped to film in the DMV region.

A casting call has been issued for talent in Rockville, North Bethesda, and other neighboring communities for a film that will be shot later this year depicting “challenging life stories.”

Specifically, the producers said that they are looking for “individuals with challenging life stories who would like to share their experiences with drug addiction, recovery, traumas from other family members, homelessness, domestic violence, and traumatic childhoods in a documentary.”

They noted that the project is an effort to “educate others and prevent possible trauma.”

The location and shoots for possible filming have not been determined.

Anyone interested in participating in the project can do so by submitting an application here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Man Who Beat Wife Dead With Buddha Statue After Suffocating Her Gets Prison Time In Maryland
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Three new streets in Columbia will get names inspired by former Maryland Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton
Columbia, MD2 days ago
Misconduct Case Dismissed Against Annapolis (MD) Paramedic in Patient Death
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MD College Student Killed In DC
Temple Hills, MD20 hours ago
FBI Seeking To Exhume Body Of Woman Slain 54 Years Ago, Featured In Netflix Doc
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Unveiling Georgetown's Mysteries: The Vanishing House, The Exorcist House, and More
Washington, DC1 day ago
Big Greek Cafe Named “Best Gyro in Maryland” by Tasting Table
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Mexican restaurant expands to Carroll County
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Break-in at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Fish Hooks Embedded In Chunks Of Meat Pose Risk To Dogs In Alexandria
Alexandria, VA20 hours ago
Taking a closer look at "one party rule" in Baltimore after unflattering national survey on city and recent mass shooting
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Flood watch in effect for most of Maryland until early evening
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
State Roundup: Limits eased on crab harvests; Morgan accuses Towson U. of copying business program; environmental group gives governor mixed reviews
Towson, MD2 days ago
Murder: Jessup Prisoner Charged With Stabbing Cellmate Dead
Jessup, MD23 hours ago
Beaten And Left For Dead: Pittie Takes First Steps After Surgery At Bergen Shelter (Video)
Ramapo, NY1 day ago
Maryland swimmer that drowned in Potomac identified.
Germantown, MD3 days ago
Baltimore flyer BLASTS restaurant for firing workers due to dodging tips
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Md. state prison inmate charged with cellmate’s murder
Jessup, MD1 day ago
BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON ONE CARIBBEAN 3-DAY FESTIVAL IS COMING TO DRUID HILL PARK
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy