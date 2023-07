CHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WWJ) – Multiple people and their two dogs are uninjured after their truck and camper were destroyed by fire along I-75 in Northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police officials say the right lane of northbound I-75 near mile marker 325 in Cheboygan was briefly closed due to the fire.

While officials didn’t say what caused the fire, MSP shared photos showing the truck and trailer completely destroyed by the blaze.

The occupants and their two dogs escaped without injury. MSP officials didn’t say how many people were inside and their ages and hometowns were not released.