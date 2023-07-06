Open in App
Hollywood Unlocked

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads App

By Jamal Osborne,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KDvR_0nIKZ9nT00

Well dang! Looks like Twitter might take legal action against Meta over its new text-based social media platform.

According to Vogue, a lawyer for twitter, Alex Spiro sent out a letter to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and accused the company   of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter Rival App Threads Has 10 Million People Signing Up Within Hours After Launch

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by Semafor. “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

Spiro also alleged that Meta hired dozens of former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

RELATED: Elon Musk Wants To Charge Businesses $1,000 A Month To Keep Verified Badges

He continued to say that Meta made those employees make a replica of twitter. “Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”

A meta source clapped back at the threats and said, “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing,” the source said.

The post Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads App appeared first on Hollywood Unlocked .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Coolest Summer Trend: Miller Lite Mini Beer Cubes are a Hit
Cape Coral, FL16 days ago
Meeting Profs Travel Report: The Truth Behind #theladyontheplane Viral Video is Scarier Than You Thought
Orlando, FL2 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy