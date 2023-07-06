Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads App

Well dang! Looks like Twitter might take legal action against Meta over its new text-based social media platform.

According to Vogue, a lawyer for twitter, Alex Spiro sent out a letter to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and accused the company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by Semafor. “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

Spiro also alleged that Meta hired dozens of former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

He continued to say that Meta made those employees make a replica of twitter. “Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”

A meta source clapped back at the threats and said, “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing,” the source said.

