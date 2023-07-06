Taylor Swift shows leave Kansas City-area hotels packed this weekend

Kansas City is about to know all too well Taylor Swift’s Eras tour experience as the pop star comes to town for concerts July 7 and 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

Swift brings a reputation for rolling into and taking over the cities she performs in — and Kansas City is no exception, as hotels and short-term rentals will be bursting with Swifties. Her Arrowhead concerts will bring in more than 100,000 attendees.

Limited tour venues and anticipated demand for tickets led many concert-goers to look beyond their hometowns to catch Swift perform. Expect plenty of out-of-towners at Arrowhead, one of the few venues hosting Eras in the middle of the country. The nearest other stops were Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit.

That means that not only have some Swifties dropped hundreds — even thousands — of dollars on tickets, now they are fighting for a place to stay and still possibly facing an hour-plus drive to see Swift.

The incoming wave of fans appears to have lined up most — if not all — hotel rooms in the metro area. Online research for an available room around July 7 and 8 came up empty.

The closest hotels that still have available rooms are more than an hour away from Arrowhead in any direction, including in Lawrence, St. Joseph and Warrensburg.

