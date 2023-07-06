Maple Leafs Prospect Nick Moldenhauer 'Pumped' to Make Debut in NCAA With University of Michigan

One year later, Nick Moldenhauer is still in awe about being drafted by the Maple Leafs.

Moldenhauer, who was selected by Toronto in the third round (95th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was born in Mississauga, Ontario, making this pick extra special.

"It's surreal," He said beamingly. "It doesn't even feel real sometimes. I've grown up watching all the Leafs guys play and been a fan ever since I was a little kid. So, it really is surreal, just being able to be here and wear the logo on my chest."

The 19-year-old just finished up his final season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel. Moldenhauer, a center, put up an impressive 30 goals and 45 assists in just 55 games this year.

Why did he have that much success?

"I think just playing a pro-style of game," Moldenhauer said. "I think that was a big focus for me last year. Just trying to build habits over the course of the season that'll translate into pro, and into the NCAA."

Speaking of the NCAA, after two seasons in the USHL, Moldenhauer is now headed to the University of Michigan in the fall.

"I'm pumped," the 19-year-old said. "My education's always been super important to me. I'm super excited about going to University in the States, and it's not too far from home, so my family and friends will be able to come up and see me play a lot, which is going to be awesome.

"(I'm a) big family guy so it's going to be really cool for me and a little bit closer to Chicago this year, so I'm happy about that too."

This is Moldenhauer's second development camp with the Maple Leafs. Last year, the 19-year-old spoke a lot about soaking it all in and learning everything he can.

For him, that's the same focus this time around.

"I think just trying to be a sponge the whole camp," he said. "They do such a great job with development here in Toronto, so I think just taking in everything they have to offer, as well as picking up little things that other guys do really well on the ice, and almost being a thief and stealing some of their tricks."

"I think with Nick, stepping into the NCAA program, just to continue to be able to make plays at that level," Maple Leafs Assistant GM, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser said of what she hopes to see from Moldenhauer in Michigan.

"He's very explosive, he skates well, he shoots the puck well. It's sort of that next level to dominate at the NCAA level and make players around him better every time."

Moving up in hockey is always difficult. The older you get, the bigger and better your opponents get, especially at the NCAA level.

But instead of focusing on all of that, Moldenhauer is just worried about what he can do, and how he can have a successful first year of college hockey.

"Just play to my strengths," he said. "I think those (bigger) guys are not always going to be too quick on their feet, so I think that's one thing that I can focus on, is beating them wide and tight turns, cutbacks, and stuff like that.

"But I don't think too much about it, I just go out there, play my game, have fun, and don't think a whole lot about it."

