Open in App
Entertainment Tonight

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spotted Together at Church Amid Divorce

By Leah Sarnoff‍,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcvgU_0nIKW3gA00

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spotted Together at Church Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been spotted together amid their contentious divorce and custody battle . The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Atlanta Falcons player took their children to a church service on Sunday.

For the service, Kim looked chic in high-waisted trousers and a white blouse while Kroy sported black jeans and a white button-up shirt. Their four children together -- twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as KJ, 12, and Kash, 10 -- attended the church service in Atlanta with them. After church, the family went to a local bakery together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ2wh_0nIKW3gA00
Backgrid

Kim's older daughters -- Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 -- from previous relationships were not present during the outing.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. News of their divorce came shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- bringing their romance to an end.

Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

And, in a sign that things are getting messier, Biermann has filed docs requesting for court-appointed guardians for his and Kim's children.

The couple first met at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children.

For more on Kim and Kroy's contentious divorce, read ET's full timeline of their split here .

RELATED CONTENT :

NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Kim Zolciak Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $2,282 Target Credit Card Bill

Bethenny Frankel Slams Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Over Money Troubles

Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann Threatened to Have Friend Arrested

Kim Zolciak Meets With Reality TV Producer Amid Messy Kroy Divorce

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Da Brat Gives Birth to First Child With Wife Jesseca
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Luke Bryan Drops the Price on His Stunning Oceanfront Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Santa Rosa Beach, FL1 day ago
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Muskogee, OK10 days ago
North West’s vintage Dior swimsuit is worth four figures — and it’s older than she is
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy