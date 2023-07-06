'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Brings Back Sammi Giancola and Everyone Is Shook: Watch the Trailer

After the first half of season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ended with the shocking return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola , the reality series is back with the second installment of episodes -- and even more of the original Jersey Shore star who has not appeared on the spinoff until now.

And if that's not enough, Giancola is not the only original star that's reuniting with her former housemates. The remainder of season 6 also sees Ronnie Ortiz-Magro making a comeback to the franchise after taking a step back the past few seasons.

Of course, in the trailer for the new episodes, there is no shortage of drama as the Jersey Shore family is finally all back together for the first time in 11 years. "It can't get any better than this," Sammi says as the extended preview teases the ups and downs -- as well as a callback to that note -- to come in the second half of season 6.

This vacation also sees Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi , Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino , Jenni "JWoww" Farley , Vinny Guadagnino , Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese navigating their own personal and family dramas when the latest trip kicks off in snow-filled Pennsylvania.

According to MTV, "tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike to investigate. Plus, things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he’s been talking to Sammi’s infamous ex."

Season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

