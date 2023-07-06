Open in App
Wilson County Source

New Komodo Dragon Exhibit Coming to Nashville Zoo

By Morgan Mitchell,

2 days ago

The Nashville Zoo has announced that the new Komodo dragon habitat will officially open to the public on Thursday, July 27.

Once complete, this remarkable exhibit will claim the title of the largest Komodo dragon habitat in the Americas! The habitat is built to house up to two adult males, three adult females and juvenile Komodo dragons. It is located on the path to the Zoo’s HCA Veterinary Healthcare Center and will feature inside and outside viewing areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrGUb_0nIKVqMx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5RAO_0nIKVqMx00

The outdoor yard will be the largest nationwide and will allow guests to see these giant lizards run for their treats during keeper talks.

At Nashville Zoo, several of the Komodos that will enjoy this space currently live behind-the-scenes. The Zoo’s eldest male Komodo dragon, Lil Sebastian, is the Zoo’s biggest lizard measuring 9 feet in length and can be seen in this habitat once it’s opened.

During colder months, the Komodo dragons can be viewed in their climate-controlled, indoor habitat while red-crowned cranes, a winter-hardy bird, will enjoy the outdoor habitat space.

Komodo dragons are dominant predators in the wild and eat just about anything from deer, mice, goats, pigs, rabbits and have even been known to take down horses or water buffalo. This species is known for being the heaviest lizard on earth and can reach up to ten feet in length weighing more than 300 pounds.

Komodo dragons (Varanus komodoensis) are only native to the tropical Lesser Sunda Indonesian Islands and are considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Nashville Zoo participates in the Komodo Dragon Species Survival Plan to help ensure genetically diverse dragon populations in human care.

Nashville Zoo helps protect this species in their native habitat by partnering with Komodo Survival Program, an organization dedicated to Komodo dragon educational initiatives and hands-on conservation work with wild populations.

The post New Komodo Dragon Exhibit Coming to Nashville Zoo appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
2023 Events at Centennial Park
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
The Parthenon and Centennial Park Conservancy Announce a New Exhibit
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Over 250,000 People Attended Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dash at the Castle 5k: An Evening of Fun, Fitness, and Soccer
Nashville, TN3 days ago
The 1st Annual Triple Crown of Rodding Takes Place at Nashville Superspeedway This September
Lebanon, TN2 days ago
CMA Fest Documentary to Air on Hulu July 5th
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Healthy, Fast-casual Restaurant Crisp & Green to Open First Nashville Location
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Missing 10-Year-Old From Nashville Found Safe, TBI Says
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Peso Pluma Expands Tour, Adds Date at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Missing 7-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Pool in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 4, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
MJPD & WCSO to Honor 20th Anniversary of Late Officers in Memorial Events this Sunday
Mount Juliet, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Beverly Cairnes
White House, TN2 days ago
Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
OBITUARY: Martha Blanche Shouse Nichols
Mount Juliet, TN5 days ago
Ribbon Cutting: Zaxby’s in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN5 days ago
11 Local Grads Continue Their Education at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Increased Inventory and Home Price Stabilization Show Buyer-Friendly Market
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
OBITUARY: Peggy Warden Camp
Lebanon, TN6 days ago
OBITUARY: Marie Bennett
Lebanon, TN5 days ago
Man Steals Donation Jar Worth $300 From Murfreesboro Liquor Store
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy