Tony-nominated Constantine Maroulis back on stage in ‘Rock & Roll Man’

Tony-nominated actor Constantine Maroulis is back on stage in a new musical, “Rock & Roll Man.”

Maroulis plays Alan Freed, a disc jockey from Cleveland during the early days of rock ‘n’ roll.

In the 1950s, Freed played music by Black artists and produced integrated concerts, making him a cultural but controversial pioneer.

Maroulis, who was Tony-nominated for his performance in the musical “Rock of Age” and was a finalist on the sixth season of “American Idol,” says Freed may be less known than others like Dick Clark who followed him, but that Freed was extremely significant in the growth of rock ‘n’ roll.

Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey opens summer stage

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has opened its summer stage on the campus of St. Elizabeth University in Morris Township.

Its first production this summer is "Shipwrecked-An Entertainment: the amazing adventures of Louis de Rougemont (As Told By Himself)”

Performances are free for those 17 and younger. Other discounts are available.