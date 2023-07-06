Open in App
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Pacers trading two second rounders for Obi Toppin, receiving two for Chris Duarte

By IndyStar Sports,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtsIg_0nIKThk400

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers couldn't formally announce the two trades they made over the past week Thursday, but there is now some clarity on the draft picks they will be receiving for guard Chris Duarte from the Sacramento Kings and the ones they will be giving away to the Knicks for forward Obi Toppin. In the case of each trade, two second-round picks will be on the move.

According to league sources, the Pacers are sending Duarte to the Kings and receiving Dallas' 2028 second-round pick and the Kings' 2030 second-round pick. They are acquiring Toppin from the Knicks in exchange for the least favorable of the Pacers and Suns' 2028 second-round picks as well as the least favorable of the Pacers' and Wizards' 2029 second-round picks.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and coach Rick Carlisle referred to Toppin in Thursday's press conference announcing the signing of free agent Bruce Brown and All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's contract extension but noted that the trade hasn't been consummated yet. Toppin, the 2020 consensus national player of the year at Dayton, averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in three seasons with the Knicks, but was limited in playing time behind All-Star Julius Randle, playing just 14.7 minutes per game in his career, including 15.7 minutes per game this season.

Duarte had an excellent rookie season in 2021-22 and made second-team All-Rookie, but an injured ankle in early November derailed him the rest of this season as he averaged 7.9 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field and 31.6% shooting from 3-point range.

