Open in App
KWNW ROCK 102

The Fastest-Growing City In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KMvh_0nIKTV6E00
Photo: Getty Images

Deciding where to settle down is a pretty big decision, with factors like entertainment venues, restaurants and quality schools playing a big part in that decision. Because of this, some cities have seen more people moving in than others as people find the perfect place to call home . In fact, one town in Tennessee has seen such an influx of new residents over the past decade that it is considered to be the fastest-growing city in the entire state.

GOBankingRates searched around the country for the biggest "boomtown" in each state, or the city that has seen the biggest boom in population in recent years. Here's what the site had to say:

"Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. ... GOBankingRates found one in every state by looking at the one-, five- and eight-year changes in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units of cities with a population of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000."

According to the list, the fastest-growing city in Tennessee is Spring Hill. This city about 35 miles south of Nashville has seen a population increase of nearly 51% over the past eight years.

Check out gobankingrates.com to see the full list of the biggest boomtowns in the country.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee City Named The 'Most Miserable' In The State
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Back on Track: Tennessee Explores Reviving Passenger Rail to Boost Connectivity and Economy
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee non-profit supports children and young adults in foster care
Franklin, TN21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9 Southern Cities That Are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
Naples, FL1 day ago
Mid-year Greater Nashville housing report shows key changes from 2022
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ravenwood Park to open later in July
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA23 hours ago
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, TN4 days ago
New Tennessee law requires more notice of eviction for seniors
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
White House, TN2 days ago
Headquarters of Genesco coming down in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Buying a home in these Tennessee counties is getting more expensive
Nashville, TN3 days ago
East Tennessee named as top 5 places to retire
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Earthquake confirmed near Western North Carolina border
Sevierville, TN1 day ago
‘I’m Still as Undecided as Most Nashvillians’
Nashville, TN3 days ago
8 of the Most Famous Homicides in Indiana that will Never be Forgotten
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
First Authentic Poke Spot Coming Soon to Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
LISTEN: Tennessee family sings 'America the Beautiful' acapella
Lancaster, TN2 days ago
Plans to bring Amtrak through Nashville may curb city traffic
Nashville, TN3 days ago
7 Abandoned and Forgotten Ghost Towns in Tennessee
Chattanooga, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy