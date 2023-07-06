Open in App
The Repository

North Lincoln School demo begins in Alliance

By The Repository,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toEux_0nIKRAsd00

Demolition of the former North Lincoln School has begun, with a work crew focusing Thursday on the area of the kitchen and gymnasium. Work also included the building’s foyer and kindergarten area.

Farewell: Ex-students get final look at North Lincoln School before demolition

"I loved going to North Lincoln." Looking back at beloved Alliance school

A city official said crews likely won’t start tearing down the main building until at least next week. Work on Thursday was centered on the back of the school.

North Lincoln opened in 1914 and served mostly as a neighborhood school. It expanded in the 1950s, having 16 classrooms for kindergarten through fifth graders. It closed in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhC08_0nIKRAsd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YT6nG_0nIKRAsd00

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Lincoln School demo begins in Alliance

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alliance, OH newsLocal Alliance, OH
Alliance City Council to consider fireworks restriction
Alliance, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeWine awards tax credit to Salem building developer
Salem, OH1 day ago
Canton charter school first in area to adopt 4-day school week
Canton, OH2 days ago
Meeting scheduled to discuss ongoing annexation concerns in Salem, Perry Township
Salem, OH3 days ago
Getting stuck in traffic could pay off with free food!
Uniontown, OH2 days ago
Timber Top residents hold meeting to create tenants association
Akron, OH2 days ago
The Benefits of Floating at Mystic Float and Wellness in Canton
Canton, OH17 hours ago
Wet cement as long as a football field spills on road: Richfield Police Blotter
Richfield, OH1 day ago
Roof of local funeral home collapses
Struthers, OH2 days ago
University Heights’ pool shuts down 3 times in 1 day due to unusual poop problem
University Heights, OH2 days ago
In case you missed it, this restaurant has reopened in Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Ohio Rep. Bob Young charged with domestic violence
Barberton, OH15 hours ago
Tractors, equipment, 1995 Chevy 4×4, and misc.
Beloit, OH3 days ago
Ohio City Named The 'Most Miserable' In The State
Warren, OH1 day ago
County roundup: Only in Ravenna is July 15, plus news from Aurora, Shalersville and Streetsboro
Ravenna, OH6 days ago
A new restaurant is coming to Canton, Ohio
Canton, OH4 days ago
Pit bulls attack 3 people in Jefferson County
Wintersville, OH1 day ago
Workers struggle to find housing in Tuscarawas County amidst strong labor market
Dover, OH3 days ago
A few storms through Sunday morning, then cooler
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Several outages reported in Youngstown after storm
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Biggest music festival in Northeast Ohio happening this weekend
Kirtland, OH2 days ago
Farrell school employee charged, placed on leave
Farrell, PA3 days ago
Police: Mineral Ridge man collected $23,000 from 90-year-old Boardman woman for incomplete home improvements
Boardman, OH2 days ago
Man tells deputies someone tried to move into his shed
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy