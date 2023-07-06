Demolition of the former North Lincoln School has begun, with a work crew focusing Thursday on the area of the kitchen and gymnasium. Work also included the building’s foyer and kindergarten area.

A city official said crews likely won’t start tearing down the main building until at least next week. Work on Thursday was centered on the back of the school.

North Lincoln opened in 1914 and served mostly as a neighborhood school. It expanded in the 1950s, having 16 classrooms for kindergarten through fifth graders. It closed in 2003.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Lincoln School demo begins in Alliance