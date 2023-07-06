Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash Over Launching Booze Brand Despite Claims of Not Drinking, Husband Ben Affleck’s Struggles With Alcohol

Jennifer Lopez has come forward to address the criticism surrounding her decision to launch an alcohol brand , despite her previous claims of abstinence and her husband Ben Affleck’s well-documented struggles with alcohol.

Amid the controversy, Lopez defended her involvement with her new spirit brand, Delola, in a recent Instagram video, where she was seen visiting a liquor store to pick up bottles of her ready-to-drink spritz cocktails.

In the video, Lopez explained that while it was true she had refrained from drinking for a long time — in the last decade or so — she has occasionally enjoyed cocktails in a responsible manner. She emphasized that she doesn’t drink excessively but rather for social purposes.

“I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get shit-faced,” Lopez shared. “I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

However, fans expressed their disappointment and confusion in the comments section, particularly because of Affleck’s history with alcoholism and his public acknowledgment of seeking treatment.

“So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting shit-faced knowing her husband suffers from alcoholism for years,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added: “Ben is an alcoholic. Not the time to start drinking or starting a vodka business.”

Commenters also speculated whether the video was staged, questioning Lopez’s decision to enter the store unaccompanied by security.

“Please Jen don’t insult us, you’re not going to the store you ordered it from the housekeeper like stop please we’ve been with you since the beginning you don’t go to the store,” another user wrote.

Nonetheless, Lopez had her supporters as well, with some pointing out that just because Affleck is now sober doesn’t mean she should abstain. Others shared personal stories, illustrating that individuals can have different relationships with alcohol within a partnership.

“Thank you for sharing that there is a way to drink – drinking responsibly instead of getting shit faced,” one person wrote. “There’s a big difference not a lot of people know about or can even biologically do 10 years sober but def ok w my fam and friends also drinking however is right for them.”

This certainly isn’t the first time a celebrity has been criticized over their booze brand, as just last week, actress Blake Lively faced a similar wave of backlash after launching an RTD cocktail line despite claiming she doesn’t drink.

In May, Emma Watson was slammed over voicing support for Brad Pitt when the two launched their own French gin brands around the same time.

