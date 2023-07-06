“Squirrel Lady” Turns Patio Into The Perfect Oasis For Overheated Critters.

It’s been a scorching summer, so it shouldn’t be surprising that some critters are using the amenities in people’s backyards to stay cool! At least, that’s what one squirrel did, according to a TikTok video from @nutsaboutsquirrels. In her footage, an overheated squirrel makes themself at home on the patio furniture in front of an electric fan. To help her new friend stay cool, the self-professed “squirrel lady” put out some refreshing water.

Since then, plenty more squirrels have found their way to this TikToker’s patio! That’s why she’s been slowly turning the space into the perfect retreat for them. In later videos, she showcases the additional features she’s been setting up for her little friends, including a mini pool, a buffet, and, of course, more electric fans!

TikTok users have been loving Squirrel Lady’s content, according to Newsweek. In fact, some of her clips have gone viral!

Watch the video below to get a tour of the squirrel recreation patio.

