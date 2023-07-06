Open in App
The El Paso Times

When is the MLB Draft? Details to know about upcoming baseball event in Seattle

By Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times,

2 days ago
The Major League Baseball Draft stands out among major American sports as it takes place in the middle of the season. Consequently, even a successful Texas team in the AL West will select fourth on Sunday, based on its performance in the previous year.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics have the top picks in that order, as this is the first year MLB has used a lottery to determine draft order. The Texas Rangers follow with the fourth pick.

Unsurprisingly, the top prospects in contention hail from the NCAA national champion team, LSU. Pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews, both from LSU, are highly regarded. Skenes was recognized as an outstanding player at the College World Series.

The draft will span three days, starting on Sunday and concluding Tuesday. ESPN will televise the first round at 5 p.m., while the MLB Network will cover the remainder of the draft.

MLB Draft 2023 date

The MLB Draft is scheduled to start with the first two rounds on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Rounds 3 through 10 are planned for Monday, and Rounds 11 to 20 are planned for Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday rounds begin at noon each day.

How many rounds are in the MLB Draft?

Twenty rounds in the MLB Draft.

How to watch the MLB Draft?

The first round will be broadcast on ESPN and MLB Network.

Fans can follow the draft pick by pick on mlb.com’s Draft Tracker.

MLB standings

American League:

  1. TB: Tampa Bay Rays
  2. BAL: Baltimore Orioles
  3. TEX: Texas Rangers
  4. HOU: Houston Astros
  5. NYY: New York Yankees
  6. TOR: Toronto Blue Jays
  7. MIN: Minnesota Twins
  8. BOS: Boston Red Sox
  9. LAA: Los Angeles Angels
  10. SEA: Seattle Mariners
  11. CLE: Cleveland Guardians
  12. DET: Detroit Tigers
  13. CHW: Chicago White Sox
  14. KC: Kansas City Royals
  15. OAK: Oakland Athletics

National League:

  1. ATL: Atlanta Braves
  2. MIA: Miami Marlins
  3. ARI: Arizona Diamondbacks
  4. LAD: Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. CIN: Cincinnati Reds
  6. PHI: Philadelphia Phillies
  7. SF: San Francisco Giants
  8. MIL: Milwaukee Brewers
  9. SD: San Diego Padres
  10. CHC: Chicago Cubs
  11. PIT: Pittsburgh Pirates
  12. NYM: New York Mets
  13. STL: St. Louis Cardinals
  14. WSH: Washington Nationals
  15. COL: Colorado Rockies

Top 10 MLB Draft 2023 prospects

Here are the top 2023 baseball prospects in a chart format:

  1. Paul Skenes - RHP - Louisiana State - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 6" / 235 lbs
  2. Dylan Crews - OF - Louisiana State - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 0" / 205 lbs
  3. Wyatt Langford - OF - Florida - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 1" / 225 lbs
  4. Walker Jenkins - OF - South Brunswick (NC) - Age: 18 - Height/Weight: 6' 3" / 210 lbs
  5. Max Clark - OF - Franklin (IN) - Age: 18 - Height/Weight: 6' 1" / 190 lbs
  6. Rhett Lowder - RHP - Wake Forest - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 2" / 200 lbs
  7. Kyle Teel - C - Virginia - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 1" / 190 lbs
  8. Noble Meyer - RHP - Jesuit (OR) - Age: 18 - Height/Weight: 6' 5" / 185 lbs
  9. Chase Dollander - RHP - Tennessee - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 2" / 200 lbs
  10. Jacob Wilson - SS - Grand Canyon - Age: 21 - Height/Weight: 6' 3" / 190 lbs

Standings updated as of July 6. Click here for the latest update.

MLB Draft order

First Round

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

  1. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)

Competitive Balance Round A

  1. Seattle Mariners
  2. Tampa Bay Rays
  3. New York Mets (First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
  4. Milwaukee Brewers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Miami Marlins
  7. Los Angeles Dodgers (First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
  8. Detroit Tigers
  9. Cincinnati Reds
  10. Oakland Athletics

Second Round

  1. Washington Nationals
  2. Oakland Athletics
  3. Pittsburgh Pirates
  4. Cincinnati Reds
  5. Kansas City Royals
  6. Detroit Tigers
  7. Colorado Rockies
  8. Miami Marlins
  9. Arizona Diamondbacks
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. Boston Red Sox
  12. Chicago White Sox
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Baltimore Orioles
  15. Milwaukee Brewers
  16. Tampa Bay Rays
  17. New York Mets
  18. Seattle Mariners
  19. Cleveland Guardians
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Los Angeles Dodgers
  22. Houston Astros

Competitive Balance Round B

  1. Cleveland Guardians
  2. Baltimore Orioles
  3. Arizona Diamondbacks
  4. Colorado Rockies
  5. Kansas City Royals
  6. Pittsburgh Pirates

Compensation Picks

  1. Chicago Cubs
  2. San Francisco Giants
  3. Atlanta Braves
