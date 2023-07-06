We Have A Josh Turner Greatest Hits Album Coming Our Way

When you think of the top country artists of the 2000s, Josh Turner is atop almost everybody’s lists.

I mean c’mon, the guy was a hit making machine with songs like “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Would You Go With Me,” and more.

With his rich and unique deep vocals, Turner has one of the most recognizable voices in all of country music.

Aside from a cover album and Christmas album, it appears that the South Carolina native has spent the last six or so years away from the spotlight to focus on being a husband and a father, and who could blame him?

However, we’ve now reached the point in Turner’s career where we have an official “greatest hits” project coming our way slated to drop on September 8th, dubbed Josh Turner Greatest Hits, and it’ll feature all of his biggest hits throughout his extensive career.

Weighing in on the milestone, Turner said:

“When you start out in this business, you’re never guaranteed longevity.

I’m humbled and thankful that I’m still around making music and that I’ve done well enough for long enough to warrant releasing a Greatest Hits album.”

You can check out the track list here:

TRACK LISTING:

1. “Would You Go With Me” (From the album Your Man)

Written by Shawn Camp and John Scott Sherrill

2. “Firecracker” (From the album Everything Is Fine)

Written by Josh Turner, Pat McLaughlin and Shawn Camp

3. “Hometown Girl” (From the album Deep South)

Written by Marc Beeson and Daniel Tashian

4. “Long Black Train” (From the album Long Black Train)

Written by Josh Turner

5. Why Don’t We Just Dance (From the album Haywire)

Written by Jim Beavers, Jonathan Singleton and Darrell Brown

6. All Over Me (From the album Haywire)

Written by Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins

7. “Your Man” (From the album Your Man)

Written by Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Jace Everett

8. “Time Is Love” (From the album Punching Bag)

Written by Tony Martin, Mark Nesler and Tom Shapiro

9. “I Wouldn’t Be A Man” (From the album Haywire)

Written by Rory Bourke and Mike Reid

10. “Me And God” (featuring Dr. Ralph Stanley and Marty Roe, Gene Johnson and Dana Williams

of Diamond Rio) (From the album Your Man)

Written by Josh Turner

11. “I Serve A Savior” (From the album I Serve A Savior)

Written by Josh Turner and Mark Narmore