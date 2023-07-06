Open in App
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

KSU student dies 2 weeks after saving friend at South Carolina beach

By Marietta Daily Journal staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Lwa_0nIKPqaD00

A Kennesaw State University student died on Monday, two weeks after he was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The death of 18-year-old Daniel Rowe was ruled an accidental drowning by the Horry County Coroner’s office, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Rowe was rescued from the water on June 20 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Rowe was a full-time KSU student, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family.

He suffered brain injuries while trying to rescue a friend from the water, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser is seeking to raise $25,000 to bring Rowe’s body back to Georgia and lay him to rest. It has raised over $5,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb2SY_0nIKPqaD00

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com .

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com .

