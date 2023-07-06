Open in App
Harsh weather over the past year is killing Missouri plants

By Natalie Nunn,

2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While the Ozarks landscape is usually lush with summer trees and foliage, this summer has been a different story. Many bushes and trees appear to be dead.

“There’s a lot of concern about what’s happening with the trees and the landscapes,” explained University of Missouri’s Horticulture Specialist Robert Balek.

Balek said we can blame it all on the weather.

“This situation is abnormal really. We’ve had a double-whammy you might say, of a long-term drought and a flash freeze in December,” said Balek

The flash drought of 2022 , has turned into a more long-term deficit . Drought conditions, coupled with a flash freeze before Christmas , have led to many dead plants throughout the area.

The start of winter brought above-average temperatures, leaving plants not yet dormant when sub-freezing temperatures hit suddenly. It was brutally cold and plants were not ready.

Balek said the good news is not all the plants that appear dead are.

“The recommendation for shrubs that are partly dead or interspersed with dead branches. Is to simply remove the dead branches. If you like what you see, keep it. Some shrubs are too far gone and you aren’t going to like what you see. In that case, remove them,” said Balek.

If you are holding onto hope that a plant will regrow, it’s probably time to give it up.

“I would suggest cutting off the dead parts at this point. It’s July now. If it’s not leafed out, it’s not going to,” said Balek.

For more information and resources, visit the University of Missouri Extension websit e.

