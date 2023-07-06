Normandy Beach Flag Raising Also Raises Patriotic Spirits

The American flag is raised culminating an event that drew a huge crowd held in Normandy Beach on Independence Day. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

BRICK – Independence Day is observed in a variety of ways across the country but for Bob Mrozek who lives in the Normandy Beach section of the township, it has become a community event.

This year marked the 36th year for the Flag Raising and Veterans Appreciation ceremony held at the veteran’s home at the corner of 6th Avenue and Ocean Terrace.

Mrozek served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1962 in the 10th Calvary during the Korean War. He told Jersey Shore Online.com that the event started “with four guys sitting around wondering what they were going to do that Fourth of July. We tried to get our fathers to put their World War II uniforms on, they’d put theirs uniforms on, and all raise the flag at 1 p.m. ”

“The next year they got more veterans on board, and the rest is history,” he added. Within their first 10 years the event added the Shamrock & Thistle Pipes & Drums, followed by the American Legion Riders who buzz by his house on their motorcycles. The crowd also grew.

John M. Stewart second from left, portrays President Thomas Jefferson while joined by fellow attendees in military period uniforms along with a pint-sized Uncle Sam during the 36th Annual Flag Raising and Veterans Appreciation ceremony. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

What started with just 10 people now draws more than 1,000 spectators – most wearing red, white and blue or military attire.

This year once again featured the Ocean Black Sheep fly over, bagpipers, and more than 50 American Legion Riders which are units attached to local American Legion Posts.

Mike Maino, the public affairs officer for the Ocean Air Support Squadron, Inc. Ocean Black Sheep noted the mission of the group as airborne search and reconnaissance. “Some of you are familiar with their missing man formation. You’ll see it today.”

“You can Google us at oceanblacksheep.com to see what we do. I am the safety officer and recruiting officer and we are looking for anyone who wants to sit in the right seat with a camera during the summer,” Maino added.

The flag raising was held around 1:30 p.m. this year. Despite the heat some came dressed in their military uniforms, such as Mrozek, who was there to greet and shake hands with every veteran who attended. Tunes like “Coming to America,” “I’m Proud To Be An American” were heard along with, “God Bless America.”

The Shamrock & Thistle Pipes & Drums added their cadence once more during the Independence Day activity. Normandy Beach resident Laurie Hofstetter sang “God Bless America” while fellow Normandy Beach resident Bob Ceresi served as master of ceremonies.

The street was filled with attendees dressed in red, white and blue. Others like John M. Stewart came dressed as President Thomas Jefferson and he joined others dressed in Civil War, World War I and World War II uniforms. They were joined by a rather short but spirited Uncle Sam for the occasion.

“DJ Johnny has been for many years providing music here,” Ceresi said. When Ceresi’s effort to get the crowd to sing a cappella to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” failed to draw voices from the crowd, DJ Johnny was asked to play The Village People’s classic “YMCA” instead that got the crowd singing as they awaited arrival of the Ocean Black Sheep.

Normandy Beach resident and event coordinator Bob Mrozek, a U.S. Army veteran joins attendees while in uniform at one of the biggest Independence Day events in Ocean County on July 4 in front of his home. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Ceresi also noted the presence of “92-year-old Jim Nichols, a veteran of the Korean War, the forgotten war. We are very honored to have him here.”

Radio personality Bill Spadea from Townsquare Media who served in the U.S. Marine Corps was present to greet the crowd and to wish everyone a happy Independence Day. Public officials from Brick Township were present and Toms River Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill and Brick Mayor Lisa Crate were acknowledged during the afternoon.

A 40-page program book was made for the event and featured additional information. The flag that was raised that afternoon had previously flown over the Freedom Tower and was presented to Mrozek and his fellow organizers for this celebration.

The American Legion Riders roared in to 6th Avenue and Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach once again for the 36th annual Flag Raising and Veterans Appreciation ceremony. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

The program book included photos of various area veterans including Mrozek who served as a tank platoon leader in 1962 and is seen standing on top of his command tank while serving in Korea.

“As we raise the flag and proudly watch as our veterans stand at attention and salute, we are all reminded of the indomitability of our American spirit. Happy Fourth of July to all,” Mrozek said.