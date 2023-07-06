Federal agency requests more records from Austin-based Tesla for investigation

Tesla is being asked by a federal safety regulator to send new, expansive records as part of a federal investigation into the Austin-based company’s Autopilot software.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the federal agency for transportation safety that sets vehicle performance standards, is requesting the new records as part of an investigation it started in 2021.

Here’s what we know about the investigation and newest request:

What is the initial investigation about?

In August 2021, the NHTSA first opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla’s software after several crashes involving Tesla vehicles that were using Autopilot and struck stationary first responder vehicles that were tending to other collisions.

At the time, the agency said it planned to evaluate similar crashes to assess Tesla’s Autopilot technology and methods to monitor and enforce driver engagement while the software is being used.

What is the NHTSA requesting now?

Under the new request, which was sent in a letter to Tesla on July 3, the federal agency said it wants more information on Tesla software, hardware, data or related technology, particularly those related to the Autopilot software.

The request pertains to cars sold, used or leased in the United States between model years 2014 and 2023, and any date when a Tesla vehicle was admitted into Tesla’s Full Self Driving beta software program. It also asked for the names of certain employees, communications, documents and other information related to the Autopilot software.

Tesla has been asked to respond to the letter by July 19. The letter also said that if Tesla fails to respond promptly, truthfully or in full, the company could face fines of up to $26,315 per violation per day, with a maximum of $131,564,183,996.

On Thursday, the agency also posted a separate letter related to Tesla, saying it is reviewing a petition submitted by Ronald Belt, an automotive safety researcher. Belt asked the NHTSA to reopen a separate investigation related to “sudden unintended acceleration” of Tesla vehicles stopped or in motion.

What is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software?

Any Tesla produced after 2014 has some level of enhanced driver assistance technology, but the company also offers a “full self-driving” software that drivers can purchase as a one-time, add-on feature for $15,000 or $199 a month. The full self-driving software allows Tesla vehicles to park, switch lanes, recognize traffic signs and lights and get on and off highways.

Drivers that have the software can join a Beta program which gives new features that have not been fully debugged including "autosteer." The technology is powered by vision processing technology and eight external cameras.

Is Tesla’s software actually self-driving?

Neither Full Self Driving nor Full Self Driving Beta technology is considered to be truly autonomous by industry experts or by Tesla itself, despite the name. Drivers using the feature are also required to actively supervise the software and keep their hands on the wheel.

Is this the first time federal officials have looked into Tesla’s Autopilot?

NHTSA is not the only agency that has looked into the controversial software in recent years, and the software has garnered scrutiny after several high-profile crashes involving Tesla vehicles that were using the software, including an eight-car pileup on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Francisco.

According to NHTSA data, there have been hundreds of crashes involving Autopilot, including 67 in Texas. Nationwide, 21 of the crashes included a fatality.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department requested documents from Tesla related to the Autopilot and full self-driving features. Last year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles and Tesla drivers also filed lawsuits related to the software that accuse Tesla of false advertising.

Tesla has issued voluntary recalls in the past for issues related to Autopilot and Full Self Driving Beta, and it said it would send over-the-air software updates for the affected vehicles that would fix any issues.

Most recently, in February 2023, Tesla voluntarily recalled more than 360,000 vehicles that used its drivers' assistance software marketed as "full self-driving beta," according to the recall notice from the NHTSA. The recall affected certain Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3 vehicles with the experimental software or that were pending installation.

At the time, the NHTSA said the software had the potential to cause crashes by allowing vehicles to perform unsafe actions around intersections.