Turning waste into resources: Florida cities can get grants for biosolids. Here's how.

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

2 days ago
Most people probably don't think about what happens after flushing the toilet.

But some Florida leaders do, citing water quality and environmental concerns.

A bill on biosolids, which became law this month, aims "to incentivize local community projects in order to accelerate Florida’s transition to higher levels of economically sustainable biosolid treatment," Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, said during the legislative session.

What are biosolids?

Biosolids, also known as sewage sludge, are a product of the wastewater treatment process.

After the liquids are separated from the solids, the latter are "treated physically and chemically to produce a semisolid, nutrient-rich product," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Biosolids that have been refined to a higher quality should ultimately result in fertilizer that is less harmful to the environment and is typically used in agriculture, reclamation sites, forestry, lawns and home gardens, according to the EPA.

There are three types of biosolids:

  • Class AA (highest treated)
  • Class A
  • Class B (least treated)

Biosolids are treated to reduce toxic metals and to remove substantial amounts of pathogens, which attract rodents, flies, mosquitos and other organisms that may carry infectious diseases.

In 1984, Florida adopted solid waste regulations under which it regulated biosolids. About a decade later, the state updated its regulations, bringing them in line with the federal Clean Water Act of 1987.

The state Department of Environmental Protection in August 2010 enacted a rule requiring companies working with biosolids that want to use it on land to apply for a permit.

The rule aims to "act as a safeguard against biosolids misuse while allowing the return of organic matter and essential plant nutrients to the soil," according to an article from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

What does Florida's new biosolids law do?

The legislation, for the bill first filed by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, creates a biosolids grant program in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the final House staff analysis filed June 29, the legislation "provides that, subject to the appropriation of funds by the Legislature, DEP may provide grants to counties, special districts, and municipalities to support projects that:

  • Evaluate and implement innovative technologies and solutions for the disposal of biosolids;
  • Construct, upgrade, expand, or retrofit domestic facilities that convert wastewater residuals to Class AAbiosolids, nonfertilizer uses or disposal methods, or alternatives to synthetic fertilizers."

Study clears state budget:Experts say fertilizer's impact in Florida already known, doesn't need new examination

Local efforts

Volusia County is in the process of upgrading and expanding the Southwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility, its wastewater treatment plant in DeBary.

The plans call for nearly doubling the plant's current treatment capacity from 2.7 million gallons per day to 5 million, improving the biosolids treatment process. Plans also include adding a ground storage tank that will at least double the amount of available reclaimed water for irrigation use.

