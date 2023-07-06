Open in App
WEHT/WTVW

Wayne County Jail trains teams to combat violence against officers

By Seth Austin,

2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Wayne County Jail Administrator Sergeant Mike Miller says an upswing in violence towards officers has not been limited to those working the streets, but also those working in correctional facilities. Miller says to combat this and to create the safest environment for correctional officers and those in custody, multiple new teams have been formed at the county jail.

In a statement, Miller said correctional officers were sent to multiple training seminars to form both a cell extraction team and a high-risk transport team. During the courses, officers were educated on the most up to date laws, uses of force and tactics.

Remembering local law enforcement who died in the line of duty

Miller said the jail is a 34-bed facility and currently has 30 inmates in custody. The jail is also now housing part of those arrested in Edwards County.

