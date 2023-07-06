Open in App
Quick Country 96.5

Family Report Rochester Teen Hit by SUV is in Critical Condition

By Andy Brownell,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rochester, MN Man Charged in Cub Hammer Incident Released Without Bail
Rochester, MN1 hour ago
Woman arrested with 4x the legal blood alcohol level is sentenced
Eagan, MN21 hours ago
Rochester man reports apartment burglary
Rochester, MN1 day ago
4 Hayfield Children Injured in Car-Semi Crash Near Dodge Center
Hayfield, MN1 day ago
Serious Injury Motorcycle vs Car Crash in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN2 days ago
Albert Lea man charged with murder of two-year-old
Albert Lea, MN1 day ago
Albert Lea man charged with murder in death of toddler
Albert Lea, MN1 day ago
Man Wounded in Northwest Rochester Shooting
Rochester, MN2 days ago
Man With Violent Criminal History Charged in Death of Albert Lea Toddler
Albert Lea, MN1 day ago
Man & Woman Facing Drug Charges After Raid of Rochester, MN Hotel Room
Rochester, MN1 day ago
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Northfield Crash
Northfield, MN2 days ago
Multiple Felony DWI Convictions Send Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN1 day ago
Chatfield Man Flown to Rochester As Result of Tree-Cutting Accident
Dover, MN2 days ago
Young Austin, Mn Man Severely Hurt in Fireworks Accident
Austin, MN3 days ago
4 hurt, including 3 children, in Dodge County crash
Hayfield, MN1 day ago
Man Wielding Hammer Arrested at Rochester, MN Cub Foods Store
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Rochester man arrested for attacking random people with a hammer inside Cub Foods
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Boy on Bike Hospitalized After Being Hit by SUV in Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN4 days ago
Albert Lea semi driver injured in rollover crash
Albert Lea, MN2 days ago
Rochester man arrested on juvenile rape charges
Rochester, MN2 days ago
Home damaged, pets rescued from Monday fire in Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN2 days ago
Tree trimming accident in Olmsted Co. leaves man in critical condition
Dover, MN2 days ago
Former Rochester therapist accused of inappropriate relationship with vulnerable adult
Rochester, MN2 days ago
Albert Lea semi driver injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Highway 15 in Martin County early Friday morning
Albert Lea, MN1 day ago
Convicted Drug Dealer Charged After Major Rochester, MN Drug Bust
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Juvenile bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV
Rochester, MN4 days ago
Autopsy reveals new details in child's death
Austin, MN1 day ago
Preston Man Sentenced For Stabbing Outside Ostrander Bar & Grill
Ostrander, MN2 days ago
Bodies of Missing Minnesota Swimmers Recovered from River
Red Wing, MN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy