Open in App
Kalamazoo Gazette

ACLU calls foul on Grand Rapids rules targeting panhandling, piled-up belongings in parks

By Michael Kransz,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
ACLU urges GR mayor, commissioners to reject proposed ordinances targeting unhoused people
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Marshall woman sentenced for threats against Gov. Whitmer
Marshall, MI3 days ago
Cities call it public safety, but new rules put Michigan’s homeless in the crosshairs
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pilfered diabetic supplies bring women prison and a hefty tab
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Holland Township tells Lifeline Ministry to vacate housing used by homeless people
Holland, MI1 day ago
Rural Mich. school may lose health center after controversy over mural with LGBTQ+ symbolism
Grant, MI2 days ago
1 person shot in Kalamazoo, 1 detained
Kalamazoo, MI20 hours ago
1 critically injured in Kalamazoo shooting
Kalamazoo, MI16 hours ago
State representative to hold first listening session with Muskegon area residents
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Fake operators target Pine Rest mental health facility
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Opened in 1998 with a single client, Kalamazoo financial firm now manages $17B
Kalamazoo, MI3 hours ago
Addressing poverty in Kalamazoo should be higher priority, vice mayor says
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
It’s Illegal To Do This With Girlfriend in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Search for Home Invader & Assaulter in Holland is On
Holland, MI21 hours ago
Special needs day cancellation at Coast Guard Fest prompts protests from community, council members
Grand Haven, MI2 days ago
Substitute teacher killed in fireworks show had ‘heart for all students’
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Black Wall Street Kalamazoo gets $250K to build kitchen incubator
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Man killed in Grand Rapids recalled as humble, calm family man
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
No-contact warning issued for Ottawa County beach on Lake Michigan
Ferrysburg, MI2 days ago
Covered bridge in Southwest Michigan draws crowd as demolition looms
South Haven, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy