Second annual juried art exhibition on display at Wesselman Woods

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the second year in a row, Wesselman Woods (WW) put out a call to regional artists for work to display as a part of a juried art exhibition.

WW says artists ages 15 and beyond were asked to send their pieces for consideration by this year’s juror, Mary Bower – the John Streetman Executive Director of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science.

Officials say for 2023, 45 artists applied to the show and a total of 70 pieces were entered by these applicants and the juror narrowed the show down to a total of 29 pieces. WW says the public can see the artwork on display in the WW Nature Center through September 2023.

WW Executive Director, Zach Garcia, says, “I am left in awe with the caliber of artwork we received for our second annual art show. Art is a way to evoke emotion. Emotion evokes change. This art show reaches beyond artistic showcase – it is a mechanism to construct an ecological and cultural shift.”

Officials say on June 18, an art reception was held for the artists and their families. WW says at the reception, the Best in Show winners in the Adult and Teen categories were revealed as well as four Honorable Mentions. Officials say Best in Show winners received monetary prizes in addition to a year-long membership to WW.

A digital display of the work can be found online .

