New Fate TV Anime Announced

Fate has struck once more. It turns out the beloved anime franchise is turning a promising prank into a full-blown anime adaptation. Creator Ryohgo Narita surprised everyone in 2008 when they introduced the Fake fandom to a fake Holy Grail War. And now, we have learned Fate /Strange Fake is getting an actual anime now all these years later.

The update comes from the team behind Fate as a promo was posted to Twitter. It was there the group confirmed Fate/Strange Fake is being adapted into a full TV series. A slew of info about the show was shared at Anime Expo, and it was there we learned A-1 Pictures is overseeing Fate/Strange Fake.

Shun Enokido has been brought on to direct the TV series with Takahito Sakazume. Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the show's music while Yukei Yamada oversees the character designs. Finally, Daisuke Ohigashi is slated to do the series composition, and a number of key animators will partner with A-1 Pictures to bring this anime to life.

Now if you are not familiar with the Fate IP, well - this upcoming series will be a hard one to follow. The story brings the Fate series to a new place as the United States is put into view. The story is set during a Fake Holy Grail War that is created using incorrect info regarding the Third Grail War. The ritual to recreate the war went wrong, and that means everything about this Fake Holy Grail War is upside down. For instance, Fate/Strange Fake features all sorts of new heroes, servants, and villains. So as you can imagine, fans of the Fate series are eager to see what this anime brings.

If you are looking for a simple entry point to the Fate anime, the story begins in Fate/Stay Night which dates back to 2006. A number of anime series have spawned from the story since including this upcoming spin-off. So if you want to catch up on Fate's first anime, it is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more info, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"Shirou Emiya, a student who had been adopted as a child by a magus, discovers he is entangled in a war among chosen magi for a holy grail, and must rely on the protection of his bodyguard, Saber."

