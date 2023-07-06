Diablo Immortal Announces New Blood Knight Class

Today, Blizzard developers hosted a livestream delving into both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal . The Diablo 4 news was mainly concerned with Season 1, which is being called the Season of the Malignant , while the Immortal team joined the proceedings to announce the next class coming to the hit mobile game. Next week, Diablo Immortal players will be able to step into the shoes of the Blood Knight class, using their powers built up over years of slaying vampires to take down the minions of Hell. The new class is also fully voiced, making it an attractive option for new and veteran players.

As mentioned, the Blood Knight is a vampire hunter who is known as a master of the polearm and can use vampiric powers for life-steal attacks. It's also the first new class introduced in the Diablo universe since Blizzard released the Crusader in Diablo 3 back in 2014. As you'd expect, the Blood Knight's skills incorporate lots of long-range melee attacks and even more blood. Plus, at Level 50 you'll be able to use the Abomination ability to "channel your animalistic tendencies" and destroy your enemies.

Alongside the Blood Knight class, Diablo Immortal is getting 60 new class-specific Legendary items . These run the usual gamut of items and will give players tons of new options for character builds. Plus, there's a new Spiteful Blood Legendary Gem for all players, which has several useful traits when you're below 50% Life.

The Blood Knight will come to Diablo Immortal on July 13. Once it launches, you'll have three ways to play as the Blood Knight. You can create a new character and select the class or use the improved Class Change feature that lets you change your existing character to a Blood Knight. For the first three weeks after launch, Blizzard is removing the Class change cooldown to make it easier to switch. Finally, you can enter the three-week-long Crimson Plane event where everyone plays as a Blood Knight as they try to earn a new cosmetic and Legendary items.