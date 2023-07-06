How to watch Timberwolves Summer League games

The Timberwolves and Pelicans are set to open Las Vegas this Friday with the debut game tipping off on NBA TV.

This year's Las Vegas Summer League runs from July 7 through July 17. Each team will play four games from July 7-14 with playoff and consolation games running from July 15-17.

All of the games will appear on NBA TV or ESPN networks.

Here is the Timberwolves' schedule:

July 7 - New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves 3:30p.m. (NBA TV)

July 10 - Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz 9p.m. (ESPNU)

July 12 - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks 3p.m. (ESPN2)

July 13 - Minnesota Timberwolves v Sacramento Kings 8:30p.m. ( NBA TV)

After all teams play four games, the top four teams advance to the playoffs with the remaining 26 teams playing a game in the consolation games.