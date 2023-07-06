Friends who inspired Derry Girls still can't believe success of TV show

The real-life Derry Girls who inspired the hit TV show said they still can't believe how successful the series has become.

The Derry Girls Experience opened at Tower Museum in Co Derry. The exhibition will be made up of a treasure trove of original items from the show from creator Lisa McGee and Hat Trick Productions.

Friends of show creator Lisa McGee said they feel they saw their childhoods come to life when the exhibition was unveiled.

Read more: Derry Girls memorabilia to go on display at special exhibition

Read more: Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson ‘nerding out’ as new movie project The Flash finally hits screens

Shauna Bray and Aoife O'Neill are said to be the inspiration for rebellious Michelle Mallon and ever-worried Clare Devlin.

Shauna said everyone who grew during the 1990s can relate to the TV show.

She said: "Every single friend group has the mad one and everybody has the panicker who's worrying in the background and you have the creative one and then you've got the absolute lunatic.

"So I think it's got that universal appeal that everybody can see elements of their friend group."

Aoife added: "And the family dynamics. That's something universal."

Shauna said she knew Derry Girls would be popular with viewers around the world when she saw the first episode.

Speaking to Belfast Live, she said: "Literally within five minutes of watching those two opening scenes, I knew exactly which each of the characters were and I just felt this real bubbling excitement in my belly because I was like this is going to be massive. We kind of knew that it was going to be huge."

Aoife added: "As soon as you watched it you knew Derry people would love it but I didn't even think it would go beyond that because of the Derry accent and loads of the jokes.

"But it was amazing then to see within one series, by the time it came to the second series premiere it was like, red carpet, the whole Guildhall, big function."

Shauna said it's been surreal to see the characters based on herself and her friends become much-loved figures to millions of viewers.

She said: "We're all still in a group text and the first night that it was screened on TV we were all 'Twitter's blowing up, hashtag Derry is trending' and 'oh my god look how many people tweeting about this'. We just couldn't believe it.

Shauna and Aoife said the Derry Girls Experience is a fitting tribute to the show.

Shauna said: "I've been absolutely blown away by the museum and by how well they've managed to recreate, take the show and recreate it all here. It's absolutely fantastic."

Original sets, including the Quinn living room and kitchen, as well as props such as Spice Girls costumes, the Child of Prague statue and Ma Mary's rosary beads are on display.

Museum curator Roisin Doherty expects Derry Girls fans from around the world to visit the exhibition.

She said: "I think it's a real celebration of the city, I think it's a celebration of the people, it's a celebration of the humour and wit of the people here. And it's coming home. It's coming home to the city, so we're really proud of it."

The Derry Girls Experience will be at the Tower Museum in Co Derry until July 2024.