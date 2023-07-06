Guardians place struggling starter on injured list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have placed starting pitcher Cal Quantrill on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander was previously placed on the injured list in June after receiving an injection to relieve shoulder inflammation.

Right-handed pitcher Cody Morris has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s place on the roster.

In Wednesday night’s 8-1 loss to the Braves , Quantrill lasted just 4.1 innings allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with just three strikeouts.

This season, Quantrill has started 13 games for Cleveland. In 67 innings of work, he has posted a record of 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA.

Morris started the season on the injured list with a right teres major strain.

He has appeared in two games for the Guardians, tossing two innings with three strikeouts.

